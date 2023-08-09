Downtown Dayton restaurant named as one of top 100 restaurants in the Midwest

DAYTON — Yelp’s list of the top 100 Midwest restaurants features thirteen Ohio restaurants, including one from downtown Dayton.

Grist, located on West Fifth Street, was rated No. 23 on Yelp’s top 100, with the top Ohio restaurant being Hoyo’s Kitchen in Columbus at No. 7.

Yelp ranks restaurants based on several factors, such as total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023.

The owners of Grist, Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis opened the specialty pasta market and restaurant in Feb. 2021 at 46 W. Fifth St. The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, salads, pasta, and more.

Restaurants in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin were included in the Midwest region.

The other restaurants in Ohio to appear on the list were:

Hoyo’s Kitchen in Columbus at number 7

Kitchen Social in Columbus at number 27

Mizu Japanese Sushi Restaurant in Parma at number 28

Scotty’s Cafe in Columbus at number 30

Brassica in Columbus at number 36

Wario’s Beef and Pork in Columbus at number 44

Phoenician Taverna in Mason at number 45

Half Moon Bakery in Cleveland at number 48

The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery in Cuyahoga Falls at number 51

Pickles and Bones Barbecue in Milford at number 71

Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar in Cleveland at number 75

Agapé Mediterranean in Westerville at number 86

You can find the full list of rankings here.

