Downtown Dayton restaurant named as one of top 100 restaurants in the Midwest

DAYTON — Yelp’s list of the top 100 Midwest restaurants features thirteen Ohio restaurants, including one from downtown Dayton.
Grist, located on West Fifth Street, was rated No. 23 on Yelp’s top 100, with the top Ohio restaurant being Hoyo’s Kitchen in Columbus at No. 7.
Yelp ranks restaurants based on several factors, such as total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023.
The owners of Grist, Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis opened the specialty pasta market and restaurant in Feb. 2021 at 46 W. Fifth St. The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, salads, pasta, and more.
Restaurants in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin were included in the Midwest region.
The other restaurants in Ohio to appear on the list were:
- Hoyo’s Kitchen in Columbus at number 7
- Kitchen Social in Columbus at number 27
- Mizu Japanese Sushi Restaurant in Parma at number 28
- Scotty’s Cafe in Columbus at number 30
- Brassica in Columbus at number 36
- Wario’s Beef and Pork in Columbus at number 44
- Phoenician Taverna in Mason at number 45
- Half Moon Bakery in Cleveland at number 48
- The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery in Cuyahoga Falls at number 51
- Pickles and Bones Barbecue in Milford at number 71
- Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar in Cleveland at number 75
- Agapé Mediterranean in Westerville at number 86
You can find the full list of rankings here.
