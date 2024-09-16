‘It’s scary;’ Community concerned after deputies chase stolen vehicle through Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Community members are concerned after three people were hurt in a chase involving a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison Township residents about what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

Just before 10 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies found a stolen car in the parking lot of Kroger at 3540 W. Siebenthaler Avenue.

As deputies approached the car, the suspects got inside and tried to leave.

“It’s scary. It’s scary for the youth that are involved,” Harrison Township resident Carmen Bostic said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



