‘It’s horrifying;’ Neighbor uses baseball bat to fight off dogs mauling owner

SPRINGFIELD — Neighbors had to jump into action to save a man being attacked by his dogs in Springfield Thursday.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to one neighbor who had to use a baseball bat to fight off the dogs. Hear why the man called the attack “horrifying” on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

>> RELATED: Man flown to hospital after being attacked by 2 dogs in Springfield

Springfield police and medics were called to respond to the 400 block of North Florence Street on reports of a man being mauled by two dogs, according to initial reports.

“One of them had him on the ground, chewed him up, and I smacked him on the head with a baseball bat,” McVey told News Center 7.

The man was flown to an area hospital for his injuries.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group