Man flown to hospital after being attacked by 2 dogs in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was flown to the hospital after reportedly being attacked by two dogs in Springfield Thursday.

Springfield Police dispatch confirmed that police and medics were called to respond to the 400 block of North Florence Street because a man was being mauled by two dogs. The breeds of the dogs were not immediantly known.

>> Man accused of gouging out Dayton security guard’s eye enters insanity plea

Careflight was called to respond, dispatch confirmed.

The extent of the man’s injuries was unknown.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group