‘It’s alarming;’ Springfield Chief of Police speaks out after uptick in violent crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — In early February, a string of violent crimes rattled the Springfield community.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott sat down with News Center 7′s Mike Campbell to reassure her community and clear up some rumors.

“Were they all related? Not necessarily in those situations,” Elliot said.

Elliot said her department takes all crimes seriously, especially those that are violent.

Springfield detectives employed community partners and full-court press to help stop the outbreak of gunfire and drive-by shootings.

“It’s going to take a community-wide effort. A lot of times when we get there, things have already happened,” Elliot said.

She admits that the department had its hands full the first two weeks of February.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell asked for more details on the string of violence that often involved young perpetrators and young victims.

“That’s simply not acceptable for the people that live in the city’s neighborhoods, correct?” Campbell asked Elliot.

“Absolutely not, you know it is not acceptable, it’s alarming,” Elliot said.

Elliot believes her department is making progress in crimes committed by adults and juveniles.

According to Elliot, in the last 12 months, 58 juveniles were arrested in the city for gun crimes, stealing cars, or both.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell asked if there are gangs in Springfield creating the violence.

“As far as organizations and an organized structure, we’re not seeing that,” she said.

Elliot said social media can help them solve crimes, but it can also spread disinformation, like gang involvement.

Small groups of people that argue and seek each other out, don’t necessarily signal gang activity.

“Then there is retaliation shootings,” Elliot said.

With Spring and Summer approaching, Elliot believes more gunfire is likely.

Springfield police are working with youth agencies, the city’s new violence prevention coordinator, and schools with hopes of cutting down on violent crimes.

