Cincinnati man pleads guilty to crash that killed local 18-year-old

XENIA — A Cincinnati man accused of causing a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Xenia has changed his plea.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Adrian Hernandez, 23, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of OVI, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court documents filed on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three other charges, including a second count of aggravated vehicular homicide, were dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hernandez was involved in a crash that happened in October on Bellbrook Avenue in Xenia.

An investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol found that Hernandez was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang and went off the right side of the road, hitting a curb, mailbox, tree, and two parked cars.

Both Hernandez and his passenger, 18-year-old Ashton Evans, were ejected from the Mustang.

Both men were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Evans later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Hernandez will be sentenced in June.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]