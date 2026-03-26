Italian restaurant cooks free lunch for Wright-Patt members about to deploy

FAIRBORN — An Italian restaurant recently cooked a free lunch for military members at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.).

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Giovanni’s said in a social media post that it cooks for weddings, funerals, and baby showers.

The restaurant called it an “absolute honor to cook for these men and women at Wright Patt,” according to the social media post.

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The owners said that they asked all their managers to come in on their time off to serve. All said yes.

“We are not perfect, but we have heart and truly enjoy when we can make a difference,” Giovanni’s in Fairborn said. “If you’re someone who prays or sends out positive thoughts or energies, please keep these men and women, along with their military families, lifted up. It is my hope to feed every single one of them again upon their return.”

It is located at the 200 block of W. Main Street in Fairborn.

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