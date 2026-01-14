‘It was very scary;’ Victim of possible email scam shares warning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The victim of a possible email scam is sharing her story.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Diane Miller said someone sent messages to her contacts through her old Roadrunner email, which is tied to a Spectrum account.

When her sister said she got an email from the account asking for money, Miller knew something was wrong.

Miller printed out the emails that were sent from her account and shared them with News Center 7.

The message said Miller had Laryngitis, so that’s why she was reaching out through email.

It goes on to say that Miller is trying to buy an online gift card for her friend with cancer, but is having problems with her credit card company. The email then asks the friend to buy the gift card.

Miller said she never sent the email.

“It was very scary. She wrote to me and said, ‘I don’t know how to get do this kind of thing, to order cards and all of this,’ and I didn’t know what she was talking about. And I was able to tell her how to send me the email, all the emails that she had received,” Miller said.

She told her friend not send any more emails to that address. She added that she would never ask for money.

Miller’s friend didn’t know how to buy an online gift card, which likely helped in this situation.

“For once, it worked out for her, but for other people in the group, they might not be so lucky, or there are seniors out there, or even younger people I know of, people who have been pulled in on scams and lost entire savings accounts,” she said.

Miller called Spectrum, and they helped her change the password.

She wants her story to remind people to check their old email accounts and keep an eye out for anything they don’t recognize.

©2026 Cox Media Group