Issue 1 could be headed for recount in Clark County, where voters rejected it by 1 vote

CLARK COUNTY — Issue 1 failed by a single vote in Clark County but whether there is a recount will depend on hundreds of absentee and provisional ballots, which have yet to be counted, the county board of elections director said Wednesday.

In Clark County, that one vote -- out of more than 32,000 cast -- led to the rejection of the single-issue ballot that would have made it more difficult to amend the state constitution.

“I was in shock,” BOE Director Jason Baker told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott. “I have never seen anything so close in Clark County before.”

Business at polling places was brisk, the director, he said, noting, “The special elections I’ve been involved in maybe a 7 percent to 9 percent turnout. We actually so far have had 37.1 percent.”

County residents who turned out were surprised by the turnout as well.

“Really shocking,” Joyce Davis said.

Another, Vicki Pinkerman, said, “Yeah that’s very shocking.”

She was happy to consider maybe she cast the tipping vote in the county.

“They made it very difficult to understand, which I believe that’s what they wanted to do,” she said.

Zak Buccitelli called the outcome -- 57 percent of voters statewide voted to reject the ballot issue -- a good thing.

Of course, some voters are not happy about the outcome.

“For me it’s a sad situation,” said Katrina Doolittle, who noted that she and her husband are now worried as preparations begin for Election Day in November, when voters will be asked whether they want to enshrine reproductive rights into to the Ohio Constitution.

“I am a person that is religious, so for me religious things are always the most concerning but second to that our economy is in really bad shape,” Katrina Doolittle said.

Meantime, there is a chance Issue 1 will undergo a recount in Clark County, director Baker said.

“I believe there needs to be at least 160 vote difference and of course we don’t have that,” he said.

The board is waiting on hundreds of absentee and provisional ballots to come in.

“Just let everyone know that every vote does count and in Cark County, majority plus one,” he said.

All votes will be counted officially by Aug. 21.





