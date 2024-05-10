Investigation launched into Ohio teachers’ retirement system after ‘disturbing allegations’

An investigation has been launched into the board that manages one of the largest public pension funds in the country.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced his office has opened an investigation into the state teachers’ retirement system and whether it’s board is acting in the best interest of teachers.

Teachers who work at every public district in the state pay into it.

There are more than 21,000 active members in the Miami Valley with more than half of them drawing benefits.

