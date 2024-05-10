Mother shot while sitting on porch during apparent drive-by shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A mother was shot while on her front porch during what her neighbors say was a drive-by shooting.

Witnesses said a car drove up Clay Street on Thursday evening and that was when things turned chaotic.

“I swore it was firecrackers,” one neighbor said.

Those who live around where this happened told News Center 7 that they’re extremely worried about more violence and retaliation.





