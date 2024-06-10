Investigation continues after over 40 horses killed in ‘massive’ barn fire in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — The State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate after a large barn fire that killed over three dozen horses in Logan County over the weekend.

>>PHOTOS: Numerous fire departments responding to fire at horse farm in Logan County

The fire was reported at Brant Performance Horses on State Route 638 shortly after noon on Saturday.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott is in Logan County with the latest LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

She says the road to the barn remains closed and still smells the fire damage.

McDermott reports that the roof is melted and the framework is badly burned.

The State Fire Marshal is expected to return to the scene today and continue its investigation.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Over 40 horses killed in ‘massive’ barn fire in Logan County

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a dispatcher asked a female caller if she could see any flames.

“Oh yes, it’s massive. It’s coming out the windows upstairs,” she replied.

When first responders arrived, the 60,000-square-foot facility was engulfed in flames.

Initially, News Center 7 was told that there were anywhere from 60 to 90 horses inside the barn at the time of the fire. The Richland Township Fire Department confirmed Sunday morning that they currently know at least 43 horses died in the fire.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Dozens of horses trapped, killed in fire at Logan County horse farm

Some horses were able to escape, but the fire department was not able to confirm how many.

One person was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were later transferred to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

A GoFundMe was created to raise money for Brant Performance Horses.

So far, over $210,000 has been donated. To contribute, click here.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Numerous fire departments responding to fire at horse farm in Logan County

©2024 Cox Media Group