Intermittent lane closures to occur on I-75 throughout this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — There will be several intermittent lane closures along Interstate 75 this week.

Starting Feb. 4th, lane and ramp closures on I-75 in both directions from State Route 4 to State Route 741 will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures will last from Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 9. Weather permitting, crews will be patching potholes as needed.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, I-75 will be closed in both directions from Needmore Road to Leo Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews are patching potholes.









