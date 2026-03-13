Intel spent $1.53B in Ohio in 2025, updated construction timeline outlined in new state report

Intel said it spent more than $1.5 billion last year at its computer chip plant east of Columbus.

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The I-Team’s getting a new perspective on the largest private sector investment in Ohio’s history.

It’s coming from new documents Intel sent to state leaders in Ohio about its computer chip plant east of Columbus, and obtained by the I-Team.

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Intel initially said it would have 3,000 in Licking County.

According to the state report, through last year, the company said it had 162 employees on site from communities across Ohio, including Montgomery, Greene, and Warren counties.

During Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State address Tuesday, DeWine touted new business development accomplishments during his administration.

He mentioned two companies expanding in Dayton.

Including Joby Aviation.

“They’ve already started producing propellers and will soon be building flying taxis,” DeWine said.

And Sierra Nevada Corporation, which does maintenance, updating, and improving the federal government’s fleet of aircraft in Dayton.

“And expects to open two more in the next month and add 350 more workers to modify military aircraft weapons,” DeWine said.

But the governor did not mention Intel during his speech.

As we’ve previously reported, Intel announced the latest of two construction delays in New Albany last year.

We were there when crews started working on two facilities on the property in 2022.

The work was supposed to be finished in 2025.

In the new letter, the I-Team got Intel says in 2025 it spent more than $1.53 billion dollars building out what it calls the Ohio One campus in Licking County.

That included, the company said, finishing all major underground work for utilities there.

Intel said, “This brings Intel’s total capital spend to $5.26 billion,” east of Columbus.

The document also confirms Intel is still targeting 2030 to finish the first building and 2031 to complete the second.

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