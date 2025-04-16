Insurance agent who stole over $200K from clients avoids jail time, must pay back victims

BEAVERCREEK — An insurance agent who took more than $200,000 from clients has avoided jail time.

News Center 7 previously reported that Beverly Ann Kirk, 65, of Beavercreek, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony theft and impersonation.

Kirk was sentenced to five years of probation and will have to pay $195,000 back to two of her victims in monthly payments.

Between 2019 and 2021, Kirk stole more than $200,000 for her personal use through her job in Beavercreek.

