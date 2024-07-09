Inmate back in custody after walking away from work detail

SPRINGFIELD — An inmate was taken back into custody after he walked away from his work detail Monday.

Around 3 p.m. James Mason, an inmate at the Clark County Jail walked away from his work detail on West Main Street in Springfield, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason was booked into jail on June 25 and was serving 180 days for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office said there was no reason to believe Mason was armed or posed a threat to society.

Around 6:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said that Mason had been found and arrested.

Information about additional charges was not included in the release.

