Inmate accused of trying to kill cellmate in area correctional facility

WARREN COUNTY — An inmate at the Warren Correctional Institution in Warren County is facing new charges after allegedly trying to kill his cellmate.

Eugene Stiggers, Jr., 24, was indicted last week by a grand jury on attempted murder and felonious assault, according to court documents.

In January Stiggers allegedly “caused serious physical harm to his cellmate in an attempt to cause his death.”

Stiggers has been incarcerated at Warren Correctional Institution since May 2022 for possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

State records show he was scheduled to be released on Saturday, Oct. 26.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Oct. 30.

