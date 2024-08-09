Injuries reported after vehicle crashes into tree in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Trotwood early Friday morning.

Around 6:49 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Olive Rd on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Injuries were reported, though the number and severity are unclear at this time.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a large piece of a tree that had been previously cut down near the car and tire marks going off the road.

This is a developing story.





