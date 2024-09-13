Injuries reported after motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash in Dayton Friday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Your pets are safe;’ Mayor upset unverified claims have cast negative light on Springfield
- 1 dead after construction accident at softball field near Ohio elementary school
- 13-year-old boy shot near Ohio high school, police say
Dayton police and medics responded to E 1st and North Keowee streets on reports of a motorcycle crash before 6 p.m.
Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle and a car were involved.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]