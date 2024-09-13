Injuries reported after motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash in Dayton Friday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

Dayton police and medics responded to E 1st and North Keowee streets on reports of a motorcycle crash before 6 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle and a car were involved.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

