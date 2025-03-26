1 seriously hurt afer crash near pawn shop in Dayton; lengthy closure expected

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:20 p.m.:
At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Dayton on Wednesday.
Just before noon Dayton officers and medics were called to the 1300 block of East Third for a crash with possible injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Police on the scene confirmed to News Center 7 that one person had to be freed from their car by firefighters and was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.
Only one car was involved in the crash.
Police said the road is expected to be closed for hours as they investigate.
We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene and will update as we learn new information.
