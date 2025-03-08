Injuries reported after crash in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Police and fire crews responded to a crash near Marion’s Pizza in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
The crash occurred in the 3400 block of N Dixie Drive in Harrison Township around 1:45 p.m.
The supervisor said crews responded to an injury crash, but could not provide further details on the injuries.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
