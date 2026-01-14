Injuries reported after car crashes into house in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hurt after a car crashed into a house in Dayton Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and fire crews responded to reports that a car crashed into a house at the intersection of Peach Tree Avenue and Eichelberger Avenue before 11 p.m.

The supervisor said two people were hospitalized, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

