Injuries reported after bicyclist reportedly hit by vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Injuries have been reported after a person on a bicycle was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Springfield.

A Springfield Police lieutenant confirmed with News Center 7 that police are responding to the crash in the 1600 block of Kenton Street.

CareFlight is responding to Springfield Regional in connection to the crash, according to police.

