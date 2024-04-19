Injured man in Butler Co. school parking lot temporarily locks down building

WEST CHESTER, Butler County — An elementary school in Butler County was placed on a precautionary lockdown after an injured man called police from the school’s parking lot, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Friday morning, police and medics were dispatched to 9316 Minuteman Way, Adena Elementary, for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

West Chester officials told WCPO-9 they are still working to learn if the man’s injury is due to a gunshot, but they are treating him for a leg injury.

The man was not hurt on school property, but he drove to the parking lot to contact authorities.

Officials said the man does not work for the school and there is no immediate threat.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but no additional information on his condition was immediately available.

