Inaugural softball tournament honors 9/11 heroes

DAYTON — The inaugural 9 /11 Softball Classic took place today at the Action Sports Center, honoring the heroes who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

Organized by Mylian Hodges, the event featured a competitive softball tournament with 10 teams participating in a double-elimination format. The event aimed to creatively commemorate the sacrifices of first responders on September 11, 2001.

“Really exceeded my expectations, you know, a little nervous about it at first, but it’s rocking out so we’re excited,” said Hodges, chairperson for the event and store manager at Walmart.double-elimination

Hodges shared his personal connection to the day, recalling his experience at Wilberforce University during the attacks. “I was on campus that day, and all I remember was jets flying over our campus, and we didn’t know what was going on,” Hodges said.

The event also featured free food and sunshine, with Austin Warman, co-owner of The Food Pitt, expressing his support for the city through participation in the event. “It’s just all about giving back, we love Dayton,” Warman said.

Hodges emphasized the importance of supporting local first responders, noting that the funds raised at the event would go directly to them. He also shared a personal anecdote about his roommate from New York, who struggled to contact his family during the attacks.

The 9-11 Softball Classic not only provided a day of sports and community engagement but also served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders on September 11, 2001. The funds raised will support local heroes, ensuring their contributions are remembered and appreciated.

Warman said all of the tips made today will be given to local police and fire departments.

