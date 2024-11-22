‘I thought about fighting;’ school board removes member who missed 3 months of meetings

TROTWOOD — A local school board has unanimously voted to remove one of its board members because of his attendance record.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins spoke to Sidney Davis, who was on the Trotwood School Board for two years, about his removal on News Center 7 LIVE at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Trotwood board members voted to remove Davis after he missed more than 90 days of work, breaking their attendance policy.

Davis says he was absent for medical reasons, but the board claims he never presented them with a doctor’s note.

“For the last 90 days, almost six months, I’ve been dealing with a lot of medical problems,” Davis said.

After the vote Thursday evening, Davis said he filed for unemployment while he thinks about what he will do next.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



