I-TEAM: New details uncovered about ‘derogatory’ phone call made by local council member

ENGLEWOOD — New information is being uncovered about a local council member that the city’s vice-mayor asked to resign two weeks ago.

Englewood Vice-Mayor Brad Daugherty asked Sawmiller to resign two weeks ago, inside the council chambers in this building, citing inflammatory statements made in a phone call.

The vice mayor made strong accusations against Sawmiller during a council meeting.

“I do not support the use of any derogatory or racially motivated language by Mr. Sawmiller,” he said. “This is especially appalling considering that this language was used in a belittling manner at his child and his child’s mother.

News Center 7′s I-Team has now confirmed that a phone call containing racist and sexist language was made by council member Darren Sawmiller.

An ex-girlfriend of Sawmiller confirmed to News Center 7 she recorded the calls to protect a family member.

The I-Team obtained a phone call after the last Englewood City Council meeting that contains racist language Sawmiller directed toward the woman’s family member when he was displeased with how that person acted.

The woman said Sawmiller referred to her as a whore on the phone call and directed more profanity at her family member.

“This is an ongoing issue, she would come to me crying, I could hear her sometimes on speaker phone and this just happened to be the first time I got my phone out and started recording,” she said.

The woman and her husband said they were surprised to hear Sawmiller use a racial slur but not totally shocked.

News Center 7 reached out to the accused Englewood council member for the second time in 10 days. Sawmiller did not return our phone call.

The woman said she did the same after the first devastating phone call she recorded to protect her family member.

“I reached out to Darren, I said ‘This is not ok, you owe her a sincere apology,’ and from Day one he has called me a liar,” she said.

The woman shared a handful more phone calls in which Sawmiller can be heard arguing and, in her opinion, verbally abusing her family member.

There is a council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night and News Center 7 will be here to see if there are any more calls for council member Sawmiller’s resignation.

