I-TEAM: The impact data centers could have on consumers’ utility bills in the Miami Valley

XENIA — The White House and a bipartisan group of governors, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, are talking about data centers.

With the massive amount of electricity the facilities use, this group wants to make sure the costs are not passed onto consumers on our utility bills.

News Center 7’s I-Team lead investigative reporter, John Bedell, has been covering data centers for months. The facilities bring jobs and growth, but also come with controversy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bedell spoke with Gov. DeWine at his home in Greene County on Monday and is one of 14 governors discussing what is essentially a supply and demand issue on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the proposed data centers in Wilmington is about a 25-minute drive from Xenia. There are hundreds of data centers operating across Ohio, serving as the backbone of the Internet.

Every email we send, every movie or show we stream, lives on a server in some sort of data center. There are two coming to the Miami Valley.

“Data centers, we believe, are important to our future. We think they’re important to the economic development of the state of Ohio and job creation. But they need to pay their own way,” DeWine said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group