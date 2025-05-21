I-TEAM: How much is being spent to protect Dayton during NATO event? Tonight on News Center 7 at 5

DAYTON — The State of Ohio is spending millions of dollars to protect our community during the Spring 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The event starts on Thursday and runs through Memorial Day in downtown Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The News Center 7 I-Team’s lead investigative reporter, John Bedell, looked into security measures, the public money price tag, and talked to some of the people impacted by the changes people will notice downtown put in place for the NATO event, tonight starting at 5:00 on News Center 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to data News Center 7 got from the Downtown Dayton Partnership, on average, downtown has 180,317 visitors per week.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership says that number includes residents, employees, and visitors and says it defines downtown Dayton as a 0.5-mile radius from 6 N. Main Street.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group