I-TEAM Consumer Alert: AI Voice Scams - Today at 5pm on News Center 7

DAYTON — Could you tell the difference between talking to a real person or artificial intelligence?

A survey by the Cybersecurity Company McAfee found that 70 percent of people don’t think they can. This comes at a time when AI voice scams have been on the rise.

In this I-Team Consumer Alert, News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz shows you how these scams work and how to keep your family and your money safe. Today on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

A simple search on Google uncovers many websites that offer AI-generated voices. Many allow you to use AI-generated voices they’ve made.

