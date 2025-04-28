‘I need buses;’ Residents concerned after city announces change to public transportation services

SPRINGFIELD — As Springfield city leaders plan to replace traditional public transportation with a private ride-sharing company, residents who rely on the bus service are worried about the change to come.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell visited the city today to learn about the plan to switch away from traditional public transportation in the upcoming months. Hear how these changes will impact those who rely on these services LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

Springfield City Commission held a work session recently where they decided to take the Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) off the streets in a couple of months.

Instead, the city wants to implement the use of Via Transportation, a small private transportation company that uses multi-person vans. This new system forces riders to book rides online or by phone.

Via Transportation uses Toyota Siennas to provide what the company calls ‘on-demand, micro-transit.’

Springfield residents are expected to get rides 15-20 minutes after booking a ride online or by phone. The ride service says the vans can take multiple riders headed in the same general direction.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group