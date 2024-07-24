‘I just got to screaming;’ Teen shooting victim’s mom shares relief after alleged killer’s capture

DAYTON — After two months on the run, the man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy and a 32-year-old pregnant woman has been taken into custody.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to the mother of the teen victim in this shooting. Hear how the capture has helped a “stressful” time tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The shooting happened on May 22 on Shaftesbury Road and it led to two months of extreme sadness and anxiety for the families until they finally got the call that the suspect, Nicole “Nico” Cunigan, Jr. had been caught.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old found in Cleveland

Jennifer Louis, the mother of 16-year-old Deante Johnson, said she was in the car when she got the call Tuesday evening with the news that her son’s alleged killer had been caught.

“I just got to screaming out the window like, ‘Yes, yes justice is served,’' Louis said.

©2024 Cox Media Group