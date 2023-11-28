‘I don’t feel a pulse;’ 911 call details aftermath of deadly crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A 911 call details the aftermath of a crash that killed two people in Preble County on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Wikel Road and Monroe Central Road.

A 911 caller indicated that a vehicle was on its top, and that there were two people inside.

In the background, the other driver a 16-year-old from New Madison could be heard panicking and begging the caller to help.

“Please help them, please help them,” the driver can be heard saying in the background.

“Calm down calm down, you’re okay,” the caller was heard telling the driver he would help, asking the driver to stand back.

“I just ran a stop sign, I didn’t do anything,” The driver can be heard telling the caller.

The caller told dispatchers there were two people in the car, and that neither of them were moving.

“I don’t feel a pulse,” The caller said when he reached through the window of the car to check on one of the occupants, “He’s upside down and blood’s coming out of his mouth.”

Both occupants, who were identified as 66-year-old Michael Wilt, of Dayton and his daughter 36-year-old Lindsay Wilt, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was treated by medics at the scene.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this crash.









