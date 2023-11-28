‘It’s on fire;’ Multiple 911 calls describe the fire at Springfield bar, days after deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple 911 calls describe the fire that took place at a Springfield bar where a deadly shooting had occurred just days before.

Springfield firefighters were dispatched to Club Hollywood in the 900 block of East Pleasant Street Monday night, Nov. 27 on reports of a fire.

“I just watched someone light the new bar in town, the Hollywood bar, they just lit the back of it on fire,” One caller told 911 dispatchers.

“It’s on fire. It’s burning,” a second caller said.

One caller indicated they had seen someone in the back of the building starting the fire.

“I just saw them light it on fire as we were driving past,” The caller said. “They hopped in a car and drove off.”

One caller indicated the fire was mostly on the bottom of the structure.

The building was believed to be vacant, as it had halted operations after Shyheim Gibson was found dead after being shot on Thanksgiving.

“The building itself has been pretty closed up since the incident that happened here with that gentleman,” another caller said.

News Center 7 is still working to learn if the fire is being investigated as suspicious.

We will provide updates when new information becomes available.





