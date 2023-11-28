Fire reported at Springfield bar, location of deadly Thanksgiving shooting

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters were called to a Springfield bar Monday night where a deadly shooting happened just days ago.

Around 9:40 p.m. Springfield firefighters were called to Club Hollywood in the 900 block of East Pleasant Street, according to Springfield police.

Police said dispatchers received a call claiming that someone was in the rear of the building starting the fire and then drove away from the scene.

It is unknown how much of the building was damaged by the fire at this time.

Police responded to Club Hollywood late Thanksgiving night for a deadly shooting.

Officers found Shyheim Gibson dead, according to a Springfield police report.

Club Hollywood said on social media they have closed their doors for the time being.

