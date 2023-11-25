Springfield bar halts operations after deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield bar has announced it will halt operations after a man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving.

Around 11:30 p.m. Springfield police were called to Club Hollywood on East Pleasent Street to reports of a man shot and unresponsive.

Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The bar said on social media they have made it clear to customers that weapons are not allowed inside the bar.

“We have made the decision to pause our operations until further notice,” the social media post states.

911 calls obtained by News Center 7 detail the hectic scene following the shooting.

“Somebody just got shot inside,” one caller tells dispatchers. “He’s dead.”

None of the 911 callers had any details about who shot the man.

