Police identify man shot, killed at Springfield bar on Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD — The man shot and killed at a Springfield bar on Thanksgiving has been identified.

Around 11:30 p.m. Springfield police were called to Club Hollywood on East Pleasent Street to reports of a man shot and unresponsive.

Officers found Shyheim Gibson unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Springfield police report.

Medics attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead.

Club Hollywood said on social media they have made it clear to customers that weapons are not allowed inside the bar.

“We have made the decision to pause our operations until further notice,” the social media post states.

911 calls obtained by News Center 7 detail the hectic scene following the shooting.

“Somebody just got shot inside,” one caller tells dispatchers. “He’s dead.”

None of the 911 callers had any details about who shot the man.

Suspect information is also not included in the police report.

Police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to release additional details.

