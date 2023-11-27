Father, daughter killed in crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A father and his daughter have been identified as the victims of a crash in Preble County on Saturday.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Wikle Road and Monroe Central Road just before 5 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The preliminary investigation found that a 16-year-old from New Madison was driving a 2003 Ford F150 pick-up truck southbound on Monroe Central Road and failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection.

The sheriff’s office said the teen hit a 2023 Nissan Rogue that was heading westbound on Wikle Road, driven by Michael Wilt, 66, of Dayton. His daughter, Lindsay Wilt, 36, was a passenger in the Nissan Rogue.

The impact caused the Nissan to come to rest on its top in a field on the southwest side of the intersection.

Michael and Lindsay were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the truck was treated by medics at the scene.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this crash.

