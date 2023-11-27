Car crashes into local apartment building Sunday evening

DAYTON — A car crashed into an apartment building in Dayton, Sunday evening.

Dayton police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 6:30 p.m., in the 900 block of East Five Oaks Avenue in Dayton, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirms.

>> ‘He’s bleeding real bad;’ 15-year-old shot near local middle school

News Center 7 crews at the building watched CenterPoint Energy arrive on scene.

The driver hit and damaged the building’s gas meter.

It is unclear if the apartment building was evacuated.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will provide updates on this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 5 Oaks Avenue car into building A car crashed into an apartment building in Dayton, Sunday evening. (STAFF/Nate Russell)





©2023 Cox Media Group