‘He’s bleeding real bad;’ 15-year-old shot near local middle school

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the first block of Willowwood Drive, near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, around 5:40 p.m. News Center 7 previously reported it happened on W. Fairview Avenue, which crosses with Willowwood Drive.

“Shots (were) fired. My cousin is laying on the ground,” a 911 caller told Montgomery County dispatchers.

The caller said two people tried to rob his cousin before one shot him.

“He’s bleeding real bad. There’s blood all over his shirt,” the caller said.

Two suspects ran from the scene, through houses on Willowwood Drive, according to dispatch records.

The teen, identified as a 15-year-old in dispatch records, was taken to an area hospital. We’re working to learn the latest on his condition.

We’ve reached out to Dayton police for more information and will provide updates as we learn more.





