I-75 overpass to remain closed until 2025, get over $2M in repairs after semi crash

DAYTON — An I-75 overpass will remain closed until late fall 2025 after a semi-trailer caused significant damage last month.

News Center 7 previously reported that on Sept. 10 an excavator that was being carried by a semi-trailer crashed into the Stop 8 Road over I-75 bridge.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said they have been approved for emergency funding for $2.2 million in repairs.

Repairs are expected to begin in the summer of 2025 and be completed by late fall.

In the meantime, the bridge will remain closed.

