Hundreds of trees sunk in effort to boost fish populations in local parks

DAYTON — More than 700 donated Christmas trees were sunk Wednesday at the East Lake Metro Park in Montgomery County.

News Center 7′s Nick Foley joined the Five Rivers MetroParks crews as they sunk the trees.

The trees will contribute to a newly rejuvenated underwater habitat. According to a press release from Metro Parks, the sunk trees will help the bait fish populations grow, which will increase the population of larger fish, as well.

The process for sinking trees is not very complicated.

“Gather them up, drill holes in them, wire them up to cinder blocks and take them out and drop them in the water,” Park Manager Randy Ryberg said. “We’ve been doing it about every three years. So we collect trees almost every year and then about every three years, we’ll come out and sink some.”

Bundles of trees are sunk all around the lake, including closer to the shore, which should help with more active fishing opportunities from the shore.

“This is a very popular fishing destination in nice weather. There are boats out here, people fishing along the shore,” Ryberg said.

These trees are donated after the Christmas season is over.

“Some of the Christmas trees, after Christmas, just end up in the landfill. Using trees for a little bit different purpose, that’s helping the environment, as well as good.”

