Coroner’s office seeking help identifying bodies of two men found recently

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is looking for help identifying two men whose bodies were found recently, according to our news partner WCPO.

A man’s body was found Tuesday, March 4, near the Sacred Heart Recreational Area soccer fields near Mt. Storm Park in Clifton, WCPO says.

The coroner says they do not expect foul play in the man’s death, but his fingerprints are not in any system and the facial recognition software has not identified him, WCPO says.

The man was white, around six feet tall and around 230 pounds, according to WCPO. He had brown hair, brown eyes, a full beard and longer hair, WCPO says. The man did not have any identifying tattoos or scars, and was found with black-framed glasses, black pants, a black jacket and a black backpack, WCPO says.

“This person had not been dead for a while, he was found pretty quickly after his death,” said County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco. “It’s just there’s nothing in the system.”

A second man’s body was discovered March 1 near the Delhi Township and Cincinnati line in the 6800 block of Hillside Ave in a heavily wooded area, WCPO says.

According to WCPO, the man’s remains were skeletal when they were discovered.

Sammarco says he doesn’t suspect foul play in this death, either, according to WCPO.

“Judging by the area where he was found and the steepness of the hillside and the likelihood of his size, we don’t think he was put there,” said Sammarco. “We don’t think he was placed there, we do think that he probably took himself there and then died. So we’re not suspecting foul play.”

According to WCPO, the remains were a middle aged black man who was around six feet tall. They also say he was wearing XL sized shirts, a Port Authority-style fleece jacket, Levi jeans and size 13 Airwalk shoes.

According to WCPO, Sammarco estimates the man died last fall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 946-8700.

