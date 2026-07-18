Hundreds gather to raise money for cancer in Dayton

DAYTON — Dozens of businesses are coming together to raise money for cancer care.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Gala of Hope Living in Color is being held in the Dayton Masonic Temple’s ballroom.

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They said on social media that the purpose is “to celebrate hope, community, and the incredible impact we’re making together for families facing cancer throughout the Dayton region.”

People are starting to fill the ballroom for the dinner.

In 2024, they raised $2 million.

There will be a live auction featuring artwork and collectibles.

“We cover every facet of the journey. You know cancer doesn’t impact just one part of someone’s life. It impacts their family, their finances, and their futures,” said Morgan Ednie, executive director of the Gala Hope Foundation. “So, our response as a community cannot come from just one place. We want to wrap around the entire cancer care ecosystem in this region and strengthen it.”

Morgan says that they are looking to make history by raising $3 million.

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