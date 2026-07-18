Over 1700 outages reported across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people are without power across the region.
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As of 6:20 p.m., over 1,700 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
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Here is the county breakdown:
- Montgomery County- 1,545
- Miami County- 118
- Logan County- 32
- Greene County- 15
- Clinton County- 2
- Shelby County- 2
Most of the Montgomery County outages off Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia, the outage map indicates.
We will continue to update this story.
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