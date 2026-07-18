Local

Over 1700 outages reported across region

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people are without power across the region.

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As of 6:20 p.m., over 1,700 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

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Here is the county breakdown:

  • Montgomery County- 1,545
  • Miami County- 118
  • Logan County- 32
  • Greene County- 15
  • Clinton County- 2
  • Shelby County- 2

Most of the Montgomery County outages off Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia, the outage map indicates.

We will continue to update this story.

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