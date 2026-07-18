Over 1700 outages reported across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people are without power across the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 6:20 p.m., over 1,700 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is the county breakdown:

Montgomery County- 1,545

Miami County- 118

Logan County- 32

Greene County- 15

Clinton County- 2

Shelby County- 2

Most of the Montgomery County outages off Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia, the outage map indicates.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]