Law enforcement responds to crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers and deputies are investigating a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday.

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The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East Hillcrest and Newport Avenues.

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Our news crew saw Dayton Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

A photo shows an SUV in a ditch.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and why both agencies responded to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

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