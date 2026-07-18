Possible severe storms Saturday then smoke returns Sunday

DAYTON — Out of the storms we see, a few of them could producing damaging straight line winds Saturday evening. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The entire Miami Valley is under a level two out of five severe weather risk. This means out of the storms we see, a couple of them could turn severe. If we do see that happen, the biggest threat would be for damaging straight line winds. Stay weather aware!

Storms arriving Saturday then smoke returns Sunday

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The storms will move north to south across the area between 6 and 10pm or so.

Storms arriving Saturday then smoke returns Sunday

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Then smoke is likely to return to the Miami Valley. The air quality is likely to become an issue for sensitive groups with respiratory issues. If that is you, you may want to limit time outdoors Sunday and even Monday.

Storms arriving Saturday then smoke returns Sunday

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