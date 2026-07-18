Officers save injured woman after golf cart crashes into pond

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Officers saved an injured woman after a golf cart crashed into a pond in Wilmington earlier this week.

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On July 15, Wilmington Police officers responded to a report of a golf cart that had gone into a pond at Cape May, according to a social media post from the Wilmington Police Department.

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When officers arrived, they found an injured woman lying in the water with two other people struggling to keep her above the surface.

Two officers, Officer Alsop and Schroer, entered the knee-to-waist-deep water to provide immediate assistance.

Officers Alsop and Schroer took over stabilizing the injured woman and directed the two men toward shore.

Another officer, Officer Hollan, entered the water and helped the two men safely navigate the large rocks and reach dry ground.

Understanding the possibility of serious injuries, Officers Alsop and Schroer remained with the woman, keeping her calm while avoiding any unnecessary movement until EMS arrived.

Once medics arrived, all three officers worked with EMS personnel to safely place the woman onto a backboard, remove her from the pond, and get her to the ambulance for medical treatment.

“This incident is a testament to the professionalism, compassion, and courage demonstrated by the men and women of the Wilmington Police Department every day,” the department said in its post. “We are incredibly proud of Officers Hollan, Alsop, and Schroer for their quick actions, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to protecting our community.”

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