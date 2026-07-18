23-year-old man accused of attempted kidnapping on bike pass indicted

DAYTON — The man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman has been indicted on charges.

23-year-old Zachariah Cunningham was indicted on one count of kidnapping on Friday, according to court records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that a woman was walking home on Shroyer Road after leaving a nearby bar when she was attacked on a bike path near Gainsborough Road on July 6.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cunningham is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

He is expected to be back in court on July 21 for an arraignment.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]