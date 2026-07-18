23-year-old man accused of attempted kidnapping on bike pass indicted

DAYTON — The man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman has been indicted on charges.
23-year-old Zachariah Cunningham was indicted on one count of kidnapping on Friday, according to court records.
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News Center 7 previously reported that a woman was walking home on Shroyer Road after leaving a nearby bar when she was attacked on a bike path near Gainsborough Road on July 6.
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Cunningham is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
He is expected to be back in court on July 21 for an arraignment.
We will continue to follow this story.
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