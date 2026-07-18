Strong storm causes damage in parts of Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A strong storm caused damage in parts of Clark County late Friday afternoon.

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The fast-moving weather event brought down trees, tore shingles from a home, and pushed power poles down in the Village of Enon.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to residents who experienced the weather firsthand.

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The storm brought strong, horizontal winds and rain.

Its impact was concentrated in a small area, with most of the damage contained within a mile.

“If you just walk probably two blocks around here, every place else is fine, so it’s this local area right here,” Bob Reges, of Enon, said.

Reges described the sudden intensity of the weather.

“It was horizontal winds. I mean, the rain was sideways and lasted about 10 seconds or so,” Reges said.

A woman who lives on Pleasant Street talked to Jenkins off-camera. She said parts of a tree landed on her car and house, as well as on a power line.

Her car’s back windows were smashed, and she is now working with her insurance company to get repairs covered.

Another Enon resident, Keira, saw crews cutting up a downed tree on a power line along North Xenia Road.

The tree had snapped, tearing off some shingles from a nearby home.

“Really strong winds and then branches falling all over the place and whatnot and then cars swerving and on Main Street,” Keira said.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins reached out to the Clark County EMA for more details on the storm and damage it left behind.

We will continue to follow this story.

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